Corinthians John Devine Among Energia League Award Winners

Energia, title sponsor of the All-Ireland League, have announced the winners of the Energia All-Ireland League awards for this year.

The awards night, which was held at Bective Rangers FC, follows a stellar season that culminated in the historic Energia All-Ireland League Men’s and Women’s finals double header at the Aviva Stadium.

IRFU Performance Director designate, David Humphreys and Ireland Women’s head coach Scott Bemand were among the special guests who presented awards.

Galway Corinthians RFC’s John Devine capped off an outstanding season by being named the Division 2B Player of the Year in a season that saw his club promoted to Division 2A following a playoff win over UL Bohemians.

The Men’s Division 1A Player of the Season, Jack Kelleher, starred for Cork Constitution throughout the campaign, with the young flanker and vice-captain helping Jonny Holland’s side to win their first Energia All-Ireland League title since 2019.

The Women’s Division Player of the Season, Lindsay Peat, enjoyed a tremendous year with Railway Union, scoring 11 tries – including a brilliant brace in the recent league final – and playing in two national deciders.

These awards were voted for by head coaches and directors of rugby across the Energia All-Ireland League.

The Energia ‘Possibilities’ award went to St. Mary’s College RFC, who had a double win on the night as their captain Ronan Watters was chosen as the Men’s Division 1B Player of the Season.

The performances of Nenagh Ormond captain Willie Coffey and Clogher Valley number 8 Callum Smyton were also celebrated, as they won the Player of the Season awards in Divisions 2A and 2C respectively.

Meanwhile, clubs from across Ireland were invited to nominate members or volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty, and Shannon RFC’s Tadhg Crowe received the Community Hero award.

The nominees for this award have provided years of service and have volunteered for the betterment of their club many times, at all levels and over a wide range of tasks both on and off the pitch.

Nominations were sought from clubs around the island, with a huge quantity received from club members and supporters of the league.

In recognition of the crucial contribution that match officials make to the club game, Old Wesley clubman and IRFU High Performance referee Andrew Cole, who took charge of the recent Men’s Division 1A final, was announced as the Referee of the Season.

Speaking about this season’s Energia All-Ireland League Awards, Managing Director at Energia, Gary Ryan, said: “On behalf of Energia, I’d like to congratulate the award winners and thank all of you who attended the awards, showing your appreciation for the players and volunteers that have made for a stellar season.

“We are already looking forward to seeing all the players back on the field for what I’m sure will be another gripping Energia All-Ireland League season.”

Greg Barrett, President of the IRFU, commented:

On behalf of the Irish Rugby Football Union, I would like to congratulate all the winners of the various Energia All-Ireland League Men’s and Women’s Divisions for their efforts over the course of the season. “The top divisions concluded in an exciting crescendo at the Aviva Stadium recently, where a historic double header saw UL Bohemian and Cork Constitution deserving winners in two competitive finals. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Energia for their tremendous ongoing support of Irish Rugby across the domestic game. Their support is invaluable and helps elevate the profile of the club game across the island of Ireland.”

The awards night was hosted by sports broadcaster Aisling O’Reilly, and celebrated the action both on and off the pitch, highlighting some of the real skill, talent, and incredible rugby we have seen from the league’s teams this season.

2024 ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE AWARDS – LIST OF WINNERS:

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player of the Season: Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Player of the Season: Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution FC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Player of the Season: Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Player of the Season: Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Player of the Season: John Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Player of the Season: Callum Smyton (Clogher Valley RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach of the Season: Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions Coach of the Season: Sean Skehan (Terenure College RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Community Hero Award Winner: Tadhg Crowe (Shannon RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Possibilities Award Winner: St. Mary’s College RFC

Energia All-Ireland League Referee of the Season: Andrew Cole