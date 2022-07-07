Corinthians Head Coach excited about upcoming Energia League Season

Galway Corinthians RFC Head Coach Michael Harding will be looking forward to the new Connacht Senior League and Energia League Seasons with a great deal of excitement.

Last Season, Corinthians reached the semi-Finals of Division 2B and were moments away from a place in the Final when losing out by a last minute try to Greystones.

Harding replaces JP Cooney as Head Coach with Pat Cunningham and Simon Gillespie also in the coaching staff for the coming season and will have a young, enthusiastic and passionate squad who will also have the experience of last season under their belts.

Michael has been speaking to John Mulligan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR