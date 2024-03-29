Corinthians and Galwegians Reaching Business End of All-Ireland Rugby League

It’s an important weekend in the Energia All-Ireland League with Corinthians and Galwegians both in contention in their respective divisions entering the penultimate round.

Corinthians host Division 2B leaders Instonians in Corinthian Park. Victory for the Galway side, and a loss for Wanderers against Rainey, would get Corinthians a home league semi-final.

The same is the case for Galwegians in Division 2C as they travel to Midleton. If they win, and leaders Clogher Valley go down to Tullamore, it would go down to the very last game of the season seven days later.

For a full preview, here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Kick-off for both games on Saturday (30th March) is 2.30pm.

Division 2B

POS TEAM PL W D L PF PA DIFF TB LB PTS 1 – Instonians 16 15 0 1 711 308 403 15 1 76 2 Galway Corinthians RFC 16 13 0 3 478 241 237 11 3 66 3 Wanderers 16 12 0 4 553 329 224 12 3 63 4 – Sligo 16 10 1 5 396 321 75 10 3 55 5 – Rainey RFC 16 5 0 11 367 461 -94 8 4 32 6 Skerries 16 5 3 8 317 476 -159 4 1 31 7 Dungannon 16 4 2 10 317 380 -63 5 5 30 8 – Malahide 16 5 0 11 310 467 -157 4 2 26 9 Belfast Harlequins 16 3 2 11 328 506 -178 3 4 23 10 Dolphin 16 4 0 12 282 570 -288 3 4 23

Division 2C

POS TEAM PL W D L PF PA DIFF TB LB PTS 1 – Clogher Valley 16 13 0 3 443 233 210 10 3 65 2 – Galwegians 16 11 1 4 452 292 160 11 3 60 3 – Enniscorthy 16 10 0 6 476 344 132 9 4 53 4 – Bruff 16 10 2 4 331 351 -20 5 0 49 5 – Tullamore 16 8 1 7 367 363 4 6 3 43 6 – Midleton 16 8 0 8 344 324 20 5 5 42 7 – Clonmel 16 6 0 10 327 415 -88 3 4 31 8 – Omagh Academicals 16 5 0 11 262 375 -113 3 2 25 9 Ballina 16 4 0 12 291 465 -174 3 2 21 10 Bangor 16 3 0 13 315 446 -131 3 5 20