29 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Corinthians and Galwegians Reaching Business End of All-Ireland Rugby League
It’s an important weekend in the Energia All-Ireland League with Corinthians and Galwegians both in contention in their respective divisions entering the penultimate round.
Corinthians host Division 2B leaders Instonians in Corinthian Park. Victory for the Galway side, and a loss for Wanderers against Rainey, would get Corinthians a home league semi-final.
The same is the case for Galwegians in Division 2C as they travel to Midleton. If they win, and leaders Clogher Valley go down to Tullamore, it would go down to the very last game of the season seven days later.
For a full preview, here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.
Kick-off for both games on Saturday (30th March) is 2.30pm.
Division 2B
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|DIFF
|TB
|LB
|PTS
|1
|–
|Instonians
|16
|15
|0
|1
|711
|308
|403
|15
|1
|76
|2
|Galway Corinthians RFC
|16
|13
|0
|3
|478
|241
|237
|11
|3
|66
|3
|Wanderers
|16
|12
|0
|4
|553
|329
|224
|12
|3
|63
|4
|–
|Sligo
|16
|10
|1
|5
|396
|321
|75
|10
|3
|55
|5
|–
|Rainey RFC
|16
|5
|0
|11
|367
|461
|-94
|8
|4
|32
|6
|Skerries
|16
|5
|3
|8
|317
|476
|-159
|4
|1
|31
|7
|Dungannon
|16
|4
|2
|10
|317
|380
|-63
|5
|5
|30
|8
|–
|Malahide
|16
|5
|0
|11
|310
|467
|-157
|4
|2
|26
|9
|Belfast Harlequins
|16
|3
|2
|11
|328
|506
|-178
|3
|4
|23
|10
|Dolphin
|16
|4
|0
|12
|282
|570
|-288
|3
|4
|23
Division 2C
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|DIFF
|TB
|LB
|PTS
|1
|–
|Clogher Valley
|16
|13
|0
|3
|443
|233
|210
|10
|3
|65
|2
|–
|Galwegians
|16
|11
|1
|4
|452
|292
|160
|11
|3
|60
|3
|–
|Enniscorthy
|16
|10
|0
|6
|476
|344
|132
|9
|4
|53
|4
|–
|Bruff
|16
|10
|2
|4
|331
|351
|-20
|5
|0
|49
|5
|–
|Tullamore
|16
|8
|1
|7
|367
|363
|4
|6
|3
|43
|6
|–
|Midleton
|16
|8
|0
|8
|344
|324
|20
|5
|5
|42
|7
|–
|Clonmel
|16
|6
|0
|10
|327
|415
|-88
|3
|4
|31
|8
|–
|Omagh Academicals
|16
|5
|0
|11
|262
|375
|-113
|3
|2
|25
|9
|Ballina
|16
|4
|0
|12
|291
|465
|-174
|3
|2
|21
|10
|Bangor
|16
|3
|0
|13
|315
|446
|-131
|3
|5
|20