Corinthians And Galwegians Learn Community Series And Energia League Schedules

Corinthians and Galwegians have today found out their schedule for both the Community Series and Division Two A of the Energia League following their release this afternoon by the IRFU. The IRFU Community Series will be a Connacht League with both Galway sides joined by Buccaneers, Sligo and Ballina with the first round of games to be played on Saturday the 26th of September. In total, ten rounds will be played with the opening game for Corinthians at home to Ballina and Galwegians having the weekend off with their opening game a week later away to Sligo. The final round of games will be held on the 12th of December with Corinthians at home to Sligo and Galwegians at home to Buccaneers.
The Schedule for the Community Series is as follows….
26/9/20 – Round One
Buccaneers RFC v Sligo RFC
Galway Corinthians RFC v Ballina RFC
3/10/20 – Round Two
Ballina RFC v Buccaneers RFC
Sligo RFC v Galwegians RFC
10/10/20 – Round Three
Galwegians RFC v Galway Corinthians RFC
Ballina RFC v Sligo RFC
17/10/20 – Round Four
Galwegians RFC v Ballina RFC
Galway Corinthians RFC v Buccaneers RFC
31/10/20 – Round Five
Sligo RFC v Galway Corinthians RFC
Buccaneers RFC v Galwegians RFC
7/11/20 – Round Six
Sligo RFC v Buccaneers RFC
Ballina RFC v Galway Corinthians RFC
14/11/20 – Round Seven
Buccaneers RFC v Ballina RFC
Galwegians RFC v Sligo RFC
21/11/20 – Round Eight
Galway Corinthians RFC v Galwegians RFC
Sligo RFC v Ballina RFC
5/12/20 – Round Nine
Ballina RFC v Galwegians RFC
Buccaneers RFC v Galway Corinthians RFC
12/12/20 – Round Ten
Galway Corinthians RFC v Sligo RFC
Galwegians RFC v Buccaneers RFC
Division Two B of the Energia League will begin on the 9th of January with Corinthians at home to Ballina and Galwegians away to Sligo. The league will run for nine rounds with the Semi-Finals scheduled for the 17th of April and the Final a week later.
The schedule of games for Division Two B of the Energia League is as follows…
9/1/21 – Round One
Blackrock College v Dungannon
Galway Corinthians v Ballina
Greystones v Belfast Harlequins
Sligo v Galwegians
Wanderers v Malahide
16/1/21 – Round Two
Ballina v Wanderers
Belfast Harlequins v Sligo
Dungannon v Greystones
Galwegians v Galway Corinthians
Malahide v Blackrock College
23/1/21 – Round Three
Blackrock College v Ballina
Galway Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins
Malahide v Dungannon
Sligo v Greystones
Wanderers v Galwegians
6/2/21 – Round Four
Ballina v Malahide
Belfast Harlequins v Wanderers
Dungannon v Sligo
Galwegians v Blackrock College
Greystones v Galway Corinthians
13/2/21 – Round Five
Ballina v Dungannon
Blackrock College v Belfast Harlequins
Galway Corinthians v Sligo
Malahide v Galwegians
Wanderers v Greystones
20/2/21 – Round Six
Belfast Harlequins v Malahide
Dungannon v Galway Corinthians
Galwegians v Ballina
Greystones v Blackrock College
Sligo v Wanderers
6/3/21 – Round Seven
Ballina v Belfast Harlequins
Blackrock College v Sligo
Galwegians v Dungannon
Malahide v Greystones
Wanderers v Galway Corinthians
13/3/20 – Round Eight
Belfast Harlequins v Galwegians
Galway Corinthians v Blackrock College
Greystones v Ballina
Sligo v Malahide
Wanderers v Dungannon
3/4/21 – Round Nine
Ballina v Sligo
Blackrock College v Wanderers
Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins
Galwegians v Greystones
Malahide v Galway Corinthians
Semi-Finals – 17th April
Finals – 24th April