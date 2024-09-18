Corinthians And Galwegians Gear Up For Start Of New Energia League Season

This Saturday, both Corinthians and Galwegians will be in action on the opening day of the Energia League.

Both teams were promoted last season, Corinthians to Division 2A and Galwegians to Division 2B, achievements that led to great celebrations at both clubs.

However, it will be a new adventure for both teams, with Corinthians away to Ballymena and Galwegians at home to Skerries in games that could affect their seasons even at this early stage.

William Davies went to Corinthian Park and Crowley Park and spoke to the Head Coaches of both clubs, Michael Harding of Corinthians and Brendan Guilfoyle of Galwegians.