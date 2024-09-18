Galway Bay FM

18 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Corinthians And Galwegians Gear Up For Start Of New Energia League Season

Share story:
Corinthians And Galwegians Gear Up For Start Of New Energia League Season

This Saturday, both Corinthians and Galwegians will be in action on the opening day of the Energia League.

Both teams were promoted last season, Corinthians to Division 2A and Galwegians to Division 2B, achievements that led to great celebrations at both clubs.

However, it will be a new adventure for both teams, with Corinthians away to Ballymena and Galwegians at home to Skerries in games that could affect their seasons even at this early stage.

William Davies went to Corinthian Park and Crowley Park and spoke to the Head Coaches of both clubs, Michael Harding of Corinthians and Brendan Guilfoyle of Galwegians.

Share story:

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 18 Sep U12 Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (7), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon U12 Group 3, Venue: Leitrim Community ...

Seven Connacht Players Named On Emerging Ireland Squad For South African Tour 

Head Coach Simon Easterby has named a 33-player Emerging Ireland squad for the upcoming three-match Tour to South Africa. Seven Connacht players have been...

Basketball Ireland Opening Fixtures Announced

Basketball Ireland have released the fixture list for the new season with the season beginning on the 5th of October. There are four Galway clubs involved...

Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Finals Preview

Tuam Stars play Mountbellew-Moylough in Duggan Park tomorrow at 7:45. Tuam’s one win in the group stage of the competition came against Oughterard, with...