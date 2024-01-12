Corinthians 10-7 Sligo (All-Ireland League Reaction with Mark Boyle and Michael Harding)

Corinthians held firm on Friday (12th January) to edge out this tight contest in Division 2B of the Energia All-Ireland League.

Adam Nash and Michéal O’Reilly got first-half tries for the Galway team as they moved to within two points of league leaders Instonians.

The visitors to Corinthian Park tried to overturn the deficit but couldn’t find a way past a resilient home defence during the second half.

Afterwards, Corinthians captain Mark Boyle spoke to Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

John also got the thoughts of Corinthians coach Michael Harding.

Corinthians’ next game is away to Rainey RFC on Saturday, 20th January. Kick-off at Hatrick Park is 2.30pm.