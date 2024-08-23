Galway Bay FM

23 August 2024

Corinthians 10-13 Galwegians (Connacht Senior League Reaction with Michael Harding and Eamonn Dowling)

Corinthians 10-13 Galwegians (Connacht Senior League Reaction with Michael Harding and Eamonn Dowling)

The opening game of the 2024-25 season saw Corinthians edge past Galwegians 13-10 in an all-Galway clash of the Bank of Ireland Connacht Senior Rugby League at Crowley Park.

Jack Conway’s winning penalty eight minutes from time proved the difference in a tight affair.

Galwegians led 3-0 at half-time thanks to Ryan Roche’s penalty bu the visitors hist back four minutes after the restart as Jack Boyan crossed the whitewash and Joey Tierney converted.

Another penalty from Tierney on 59 minutes put seven between them but two minutes later, Andrew Sherlock fed Oisin McKee for the try and Stevie Mannion added the two points to level at 10-10.  But Conway’s kick on 72 minutes separated the teams.

Afterwards, Corinthians head coach Michael Harding chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also got the thoughts of Galwegians assistant backs coach Eamonn Dowling.

Elsewhere, Sligo left Dubarry Park with a 21-17 win over Buccaneers.

Round 2 takes place on Saturday, 31st August.  Galwegians travel to Hamilton Park to play Sligo at 2.30pm.  Corinthians host Buccaneers at Corinthian Park from 5pm.

