Corach Rambler Clings to Favouritism as National Field Declared

Lucinda Russell’s stable star Corach Rambler is the 5/1 favourite for the Aintree Grand National with BoyleSports after the final field was declared on Thursday morning. The ten-year-old bids to become just the fifth horse to record back-to-back victories in the race but punters have begun to desert the market leader and latch on to a formidable Irish challenge. I Am Maximus leads the Irish charge having been cut into 7/1 from 10/1 in recent days, as he looks to secure a BoyleSports Irish Grand National and Aintree Grand National double. Last seen winning the Bobbyjo Chase, a race named in honour of the Tommy Carberry-trained winner of both races, I Am Maximus will bid to give Paul Townend his first, and Willie Mullins his second win in the Aintree feature. The Closutton maestro will field eight runners in the race on Saturday, with Meetingofthewaters and Mr Incredible both seeing significant support. Third in the Ultima at Cheltenham, Meetingofthewaters ticks the boxes for plenty of punters and has been backed into 8/1 third favourite from a high of 20/1 in recent weeks. Mr Incredible has also been clipped into 12/1 from 16/1 with punters latching onto the mudlark with endless stamina. Nassalam has been the best-backed home contender and has halved in price from 40/1 into 20/1. A Welsh Grand National winner on heavy ground, trainer Gary Moore will be one of few hoping for continued rain at the Liverpool venue as the forecast remains unsettled.

Noble Yeats, who won the race in 2022 and provided Sam Waley-Cohen with a fairytale ending to his career, tops the weights for Emmet Mullins at 20/1, while Kitty’s Light sneaks in right down the bottom and would be a hugely popular winner for Christian Williams at 12/1. The eight-year-old would become just the second Welsh-trained winner in Grand National history, following in the hoofsteps of Kirkland in 1905.

Aintree Grand National Latest Betting

5/1 Corach Rambler

7/1 I Am Maximus

8/1 Meetingofthewaters

9/1 Vanillier

12/1 Panda Boy

12/1 Mr Incredible

12/1 Kitty’s Light

14/1 Limerick Lace

14/1 Mahler Mission

20/1 Minella Indo

20/1 Nassalam

20/1 Noble Yeats

22/1 Delta Work

25/1 Bar