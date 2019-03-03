Cooney’s Troops Advance To Cup Final

Moville Community College 0-3 Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Shauna Brennan (6),

Alisha Bohan (49),

Ellie Creane (68)

It was bitter sweet revenge for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Ray MacSharry Park in Sligo on Tuesday afternoon as they overcame rivals Moville Community College with a hat-trick of goals to advance in this tie.

The Donegal contingency had captured top spot last season defeating the Claregalway select 2-1 to lift the prestigious title in 2018 but it wasn’t to be as the Galway girls delivered a stunning performance to crush their two in-a-row title ambitions.

It was a dream start for Shauna Brennan as the youngster produced a moment of magic six minutes in to slot past the diving Fiona McLaughlin. However Brennan was to pick up a nasty ankle injury minutes later which saw her replaced by Kiara Keanney.

Moville found it hard to get going in this clash and it was a lack lustre performance from the usually impressive team.

The Connacht stars however were enjoying much of the possession which saw their lead doubled on 49 minutes when Alisha Bohan struck gold with a remarkable strike to leave McLaughlin with no chance.

Kerry Brown and Megan Havlin were trying to produce moments of magic but the final ball was lacking, adding to the duo’s frustrations.

While two minutes from time, Ellie Creane’s daring lob from distance found the back of the net to ensure her team’s progression in this contest.

MOVILLE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Fiona McLaughlin, Ellen Hegarty, Connie Price (Captain), Brenna Diver, Aisling McLaughlin, Katherine McLaughlin, Shannon Leech, Niamh McDonald, Shauna Ruddy, Kerry Brown, Megan Havlin

SUBS | Erin Mullan (for K McLaughlin, 69), Demi Cavanagh, Freya Price, Leah Cavanagh (for S Leech, 69), Joanne McDermott, Kelene McDermott

TEACHER | Aoife Hegarty

ASSISTANT | Margaret Mulhall

COLÁISTE BHAILE CHLÁIR (CLAREGALWAY COLLEGE): Hannah Walsh, Sarah Cogley, Alannah Griffin, Chellene Trill, Rhiann Heery (Captain), Kate Slevin, Alisha Bohan, Meghan Wall, Shauna Brennan, Laura Scanlon, Ellie Creane

SUBS | Ciara Hegarty (for E Creane, 69), Kiara Keanney, Eabha O’Riordain (for A Bogan, 69), Chloe Flaherty, Leah O’Halloran (for L Scanlon, 69)

TEACHER | Fabienne Cooney

ASSISTANTS | Lorraine Ryan, Stephen Skerritt, Aaron Healy.

REFEREE: Keenan Deering (Sligo)