Cool Hand Luke Leaps Clear In Bridgestone Boys Order Of Merit

Victory at the German Boys Championship has moved Luke O’Neill (Connemara) clear at the head of the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit.

O’Neill showed his mettle to hold out for a one stroke win at GC St Leon-Rot on Saturday. His success pushed him above Tom McKibbin (Holywood) atop the Bridgestone table.

After a strong start to the season, which included an impressive fourth at the Peter McEvoy Trophy in April, O’Neill had already climbed inside the top three on the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit. Lying third before the German Boys, the fifth of 10 events in the Bridgestone series, O’Neill now leads the table.

McKibbin, who did not play in Germany, drops to second while Aaron Marshall (Lisburn) slips back to third. The next event in the Bridgestone series is the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters at Nizels from 21 to 23 June. The top three players from the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit earn automatic selection with Ireland for the Boys Home Internationals (6-8 August) at Ashburnham.

BRIDGESTONE BOYS INTERNATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT

1 L O’Neill (Connemara) 160

2 T McKibbin (Holywood) 110

3 A Marshall (Lisburn) 78

4 J McCabe (Roganstown) 76

5 M Kennedy (Royal Dublin) 48

6 D Keating (Seapoint) 38

T7 J Byrne (Baltinglass), R Galligan (Elm Park) 20

T9 J Black (Hilton Templepatrick), S Doyle (Black Bush) 14

11 K Morrison (Greenacres) 10

12 O Maguire (Slieve Russell) 5