Conor Whelan wins second All-Star award

The All-Star Hurling team has been announced with Galway’s Conor Whelan selected at corner forward for his second All-Star award. He is the only Galway player selected on a team that includes 7 Limerick players, 5 from Kilkenny and 2 from Clare. The Hurler of the Year Nominees are Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes, all from Limerick. Sean Walsh has more…

Elsewhere, Kilkenny’s TJ Reid moves into the top 10 most decorated All-Stars of all time. Turning 36 today, the Ballyhale man joins county men Noel Skehan and JJ Delaney as well as Cork dual star Jimmy Barry Murphy and Kerry football hero Mikey Sheehy on seven awards. He is one behind Kerry’s Colm Cooper, two behind DJ Carey, Tommy Walsh and Pat Spillane in a list still headed by his club colleague Henry Shefflin who amassed 11 All-Star awards in his career.

The PwC All-Star teams will be presented with their awards at a gala black-tie event which will be staged for the first time in Dublin’s RDS and shown live on RTÉ this Friday, where the PwC Football All-Stars will be announced live, as will the GAA/GPA PwC Hurler of the Year, Footballer of the Year and Young Players of the Year awards. These overall awards are voted on from among the inter-county playing body themselves.

PwC Hurling All-Stars 2023 – (Previous winning years in brackets)

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) (2016, 2018, 2021)

2. Mikey Butler (Kilkenny) (2022)

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny) (2022)

4. Dan Morrissey (Limerick) (2018, 2020)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick) (2020, 2021, 2022)

6. John Conlon (Clare) (2018)

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick) (2020, 2021, 2022)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick) (2021)

9. Will O’Donoghue (Limerick) (2021)

10. Shane O’Donnell (Clare) (2022)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny) (2012, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2022)

12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick) (2020, 2021)

13. Conor Whelan (Galway) (2017)

14. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) (2019, 2020, 2022)

15. Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes (all Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork)

The PwC Hurling All-Star 2023 selectors are: Colm Keys (Irish Independent), Seán Moran (Irish Times), Marty Morrissey (RTÉ), John Fogarty (Irish Examiner), Pat Nolan (Irish Mirror), Damian Lawlor (RTÉ), MacDara MacDonncha (TG4), Philip Lannigan (Irish Daily Mail), John Harrington (gaa.ie), Joanne Cantwell (RTÉ), Gráinne McElwaine (GAAGO), Fintan O’Toole (the42.ie).