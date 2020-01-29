Conor Whelan looks forward to Limerick test for Galway hurlers

Galway hurlers travel to the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday for round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League, where they take on Limerick for the first time since the 2018 All Ireland final.

Galway are now, of course, managed by former Limerick and Na Piarsaigh hurler Shane O’Neill, who played senior hurling with Limerick under Tom Ryan and Eamon Cregan between 1995-2000 and alongside current Limerick manager John Kiely.

The last league meeting between Limerick and Galway was in March 2018 when victory in Pearse Stadium earned promotion for Limerick and ended eight years outside of the top division.

The last league meeting of the counties in Division 1 was back in 2010 in Kilmallock when a Galway team managed by John McIntyre won by 1-18 to 1-11 en route to winning the national league title. Overall, the sides have met 60 times in the national league, with Galway winning 30, Limerick winning 27 and 3 draws.

Before Sunday’s game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway vice-captain Conor Whelan about how tough it would be against Limerick…