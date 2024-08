Conor Whelan And Rob Finnerty Speak To Galway Bay FM Sport

Share story:

The announcement of Micheal Donoghue as the new Galway Senior Hurling manager has been welcomed by Galway star Conor Whelan who said that the announcement will be a massive boost for the county.

Conor and Rob Finnerty were the special guests at the official opening of two new locations in Galway, located in Knocknacarra and Westside.

Following the opening, they spoke to Ollie Turner.