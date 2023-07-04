Conor Whelan and Nicola Ward are named PWC Players of the Month for June

The PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month winners for June have been announced, giving well-earned recognition for some remarkable performances throughout the Championship in June.

PwC are proud sponsors of the Player of the Month Awards across camogie, hurling and men and women’s football.

Nicola Ward was named the June winner of the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards for Ladies Football while Conor Whelan was named the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month in hurling.

Conor Whelan almost secured Galway Leinster glory with an outstanding performance against eventual winners Kilkenny, in what will be remembered as one of the great Leinster finals in Croke Park earlier in June. The Tribesmen got their season back on track with Whelan putting in an inspiring display against Tipperary, scoring 1-4 at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Two impressive performances from Galway’s defensive rock Nicola Ward relieved the pressure for Galway as they overwhelmed Tipperary and Cork in the first two rounds of the All-Ireland Championship. Her dominant defensive displays in June highlighted Ward’s leadership, solidity, and influence on this Galway team.

Commenting on the announcement, Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner, PwC, said:

“All of us at PwC would like to give our heartfelt congratulations to Nicola and Conor on being named the June Player of the Month Award winners.

“Each player gave immense performances over the month of June and are well deserving of the award, and we wish all of them well for the rest of the season, be that with club or county.

“It is a great honour for us at PwC to partner with the GPA and the GAA to acknowledge and award equally the effort and commitment of both women and men across Gaelic Games.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy offered his congratulations to this month’s four winners:

“Our championships have offered superb entertainment in recent weeks, thanks in no small part to the displays of our Player of the Month Award winners.”Conor’s attacking performances in the Leinster final and the All-Ireland quarter-final have helped Galway to a semi-final.”

“Well done also to Nicola Ward on her contribution to the Galway ladies football team and best of luck to all of the winners who will be involved in big games in the coming weeks.”A word of acknowledgement also to PwC for their ongoing support of these awards.”

Speaking on behalf of the GPA, Tom Parsons said:

“Congratulations to each of the players on being selected as the winners of these awards by your peers. There is something really special in being recognised in this way by your teammates and opponents who know exactly what it takes to perform at the highest level. To Conor and Nicola a massive well done.

“It is also really important to thank PwC for all they have done to allow us to honour male and female players together on the same platform. Thank you for your ongoing support for inter-county players on an equal basis.

“Thank you too to the GAA for your partnership in these awards.”

The PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Award winners are voted for by the GPA’s membership.