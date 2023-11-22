Galway Bay FM

22 November 2023

~2 minutes read

Conor O’Keeffe Re-Signs For Galway United

Share story:
Conor O’Keeffe Re-Signs For Galway United

Galway United has announced that Conor O’Keeffe has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

Tá lúcháir ar Gaillimh Aontaithe a fhógairt go bhfuil Conor O’Keeffe tar éis síniú arís d’fhoireann sinsireach na bhfear roimh an séasúr nua i 2024

The 30-year-old full-back has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his fourth season in Galway since signing for the club back in 2020.

The Mullingar native made 23 appearances in all competitions last season for United, scoring once and keeping 14 clean sheets in that period.

Known to the fans as “The Chief,” O’Keeffe played for Wexford Youths before travelling to New Zealand to play for Southern United. He returned to Ireland in the summer of 2020 and after a short stint with Newry City, O’Keeffe joined United the following December.

Conor O’Keeffe has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more announcements as we look to continue building our squad for next season. Keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

Our players are available for sponsorship at the minute. To make an enquiry, please email Sam O’Neill at [email protected] to get involved for next season.

Off the pitch, we have lots going on for fans at the moment, with plenty more to come!

Season Tickets are AVAILABLE NOW, with more value than ever before!

Share story:

Connacht's Paul Boyle looks forward to start of Investec European Champions Cup

Connacht’s Paul Boyle has told Galway Bay FM Sport that the Champions Cup is a completely different level for players and supporters. The back-rower was...

Niamh Fahey makes comeback for Liverpool tonight

Liverpool FC Women’s captain and Killannin native Niamh Fahey has shared her excitement at the possibility of returning from injury in tonight’...

Ballinderreen Intermediates bid for Connacht Club Glory on Sunday

On Sunday, Athleague will be the venue for the Intermediate Hurling Club Final between Ballindereen and Tooreen. The sides have met in the final previousl...

Club Licenses awarded for all three League of Ireland Divisions

Following the work undertaken by the Independent Licensing Committee, the Football Association of Ireland can confirm the following Clubs have been awarde...