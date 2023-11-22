Conor O’Keeffe Re-Signs For Galway United

Share story:

Galway United has announced that Conor O’Keeffe has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

Tá lúcháir ar Gaillimh Aontaithe a fhógairt go bhfuil Conor O’Keeffe tar éis síniú arís d’fhoireann sinsireach na bhfear roimh an séasúr nua i 2024

The 30-year-old full-back has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his fourth season in Galway since signing for the club back in 2020.

The Mullingar native made 23 appearances in all competitions last season for United, scoring once and keeping 14 clean sheets in that period.

Known to the fans as “The Chief,” O’Keeffe played for Wexford Youths before travelling to New Zealand to play for Southern United. He returned to Ireland in the summer of 2020 and after a short stint with Newry City, O’Keeffe joined United the following December.

Conor O’Keeffe has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more announcements as we look to continue building our squad for next season. Keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

Our players are available for sponsorship at the minute. To make an enquiry, please email Sam O’Neill at [email protected] to get involved for next season.

Off the pitch, we have lots going on for fans at the moment, with plenty more to come!

Season Tickets are AVAILABLE NOW, with more value than ever before!