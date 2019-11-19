Conor Melody commits to Galway United for 2020

Conor Melody becomes the latest player to commit to Galway United for the 2020 SSE Airtricity League season.

The speedy winger enjoyed one of his best seasons in a United shirt, scoring 4 goals in 28 appearances for the Tribesmen to really establish himself as a feature in the starting eleven.

The 22-year-old joined Galway United in 2015 and he has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Eamonn Deacy Park club.

The dynamic attacker spent most of the season playing as a winger, but he displayed his adaptability when Alan Murphy pushed him further forward and Melody’s move to the number nine position coincided with United’s strong finish to the season.

Melody’s bullet header against Cork City in the FAI Cup sent Alan Murphy’s side into the Quarter-Final and he helped the club finish the season strongly.

Melody acknowledges that Galway United need to build on 2019 now.

“I’m delighted to be back. I felt towards the end of the season, we really pulled together and showed what we’re about in the last few games,” Melody explained to www.galwayunitedfc.ie.

“I was enjoying playing on the wing, but when I was played through the middle, it was a different challenge for me, but it was one that I embraced. I tried to learn how to play the position as quickly as I could.

“Going forward as a club, we have to try and carry that end of season form and momentum through to 2020. We need to hit the ground running because that’s going to be very important for us going forward. We’re really looking to push on next season and maybe surprise a few people.”

Melody excelled as both a winger and a striker at Eamonn Deacy Park in 2019 and Galway United manager Alan Murphy expects him to have another big season for the club next year.

“2019 was probably Conor Melody’s best year in a Galway United shirt. He really got a good run of games in a consistent position, be that as a right-sided player or when he played up top. He flourished with the confidence flowing through him and he really had a good year for us.

“In pre-season Conor struggled with a knee injury and he probably didn’t hit the ground running for two months, when you consider that, he’s had a really good few months after that. We changed his position to the number nine role and he really showed his worth in the Cup games and finished the season strongly.

“I’ve known Conor and coached him for many years now since his schoolboy days, so I’m familiar with his attributes and the application and effort that he gives. I don’t expect any less from him next year and I expect it to be another big season for Conor.”