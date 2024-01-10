Conor McCormack re-signs for Galway United

Share story:

Galway United have announced that Club Captain Conor McCormack has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his fourth season in Galway since signing for the club initially in 2021.

McCormack after signing with United has now won every trophy Irish professional Football. Conor has won the FAI Cup, Premier Division, First Division, League Cup, President’s Cup. Even winning both the Leinster and Munster Senior Cup, and the now defunct Setanta Sports Cup along the way too!

The Louth native made 33 appearances in all competitions last season for United, chipping in with his first goal too, directly from a corner away to Wexford. He had a huge contribution from defensive midfield in what was a historic year for the club winning the league. His authority, leadership and experience is a huge asset to the club both on and off the pitch and will certainly be a huge asset in our 2024 Premier Division campaign.

McCormack, a Louth native spent his youth career with Manchester United, he played with the English club for two years before spending another three in Italy to play for Serie C side Triestina.

In 2011, he came back home to Ireland with Shamrock Rovers, spending two years with Rovers before travelling to the other side of Dublin to spend a season at St Patrick’s Athletic. He then moved to Derry City in 2015 before joining current United John Caulfield at Cork City. McCormack had many successful seasons here winning the Premier Division and FAI Cup with City and playing in many European games through the years. In 2021 he signed with United, has played almost every game since and led the club to become First Division champions last year.

McCormack has previously captained the Republic of Ireland youths teams and has caps from Under 15, Under 16, Under 17 and 19 levels. He was also the recipient of the Republic of Ireland Under-17 Player of the Year award for 2007.

Our players are available for sponsorship at the minute. To enquire, please email Sam O’Neill at [email protected] to get involved for next season.