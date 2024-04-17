Conor Cooney looking forward to the start of the Leinster Championship

Galway senior hurlers get their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship campaign underway on Sunday (2 pm) in Pearse Stadium when they take on Carlow in the first of five round-robin games to decide this year’s provincial finalists. After Sunday, Galway will be at home to Kilkenny (April 28th), away to Wexford (May 4th), away to Antrim (May 18th) and at home to Dublin (May 26th). Ahead of the start of this year’s championship, Galway and St Thomas’ Conor Cooney spoke to Niall Canavan…