Connemara’s Thomas O’Toole remains unbeaten as a professional

Connemara professional Thomas O’Toole maintained his unbeaten run on Saturday night with a stunning TKO win over Russ Kimber in Quincy Massachusetts.

O’Toole dominated from the start with the referee stopping the fight in the third round.

By winning on Saturday, O’Toole also won his first professional belt, the USA Massachusetts State Light Heavyweight Title.

Thomas spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport after his win.