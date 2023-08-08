Connemara’s O’Neill Trending Upwards in Bridgestone Golf Race

Mullingar Scratch Trophy winner Luke O’Neill was the biggest mover as the latest Bridgestone Order of Merit rankings were released today.

The Connemara golfer, who won by four shots in Mullingar on Bank Holiday Monday, jumped from T103 to 31st as the race hots up.

Home Internationals squad member David Shiel (Enniscrone) continues to lead the way alongside his teammate Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown) in second.

Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little) made a significant move, he finished seventh in Mullingar and now lies third overall in the Bridgestone Order of Merit with Paul Coughlan (Castleknock) up to fourth and Marc Boucher (Carton House) completing the top five.

The women’s race remains unchanged with Emma Fleming (Elm Park) top, Kate Lanigan (Hermitage) is second with Anna Abom (Edmondstown) in third, Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) is fourth and Aideen Walsh (Lahinch) is fifth.

