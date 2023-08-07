Connemara’s Luke O’Neill wins Mullingar Scratch Cup

Connemara golfer Luke O’Neill says it will be surreal seeing his name on the Mullingar Scratch Trophy after he claimed the title on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Galway man began the day just two shots off the lead but he crept up the standings after a 68 in Round 3 and finished things off with another 68 in the afternoon for an outstanding -13 total.

Evan Farrell (County Louth) bogeyed the last three holes to see his challenge fade and Jack Hearn (Tramore) ended up in second, he was four shots behind the brilliant O’Neill who joins a star-studded list of winners.

“It’s definitely up there, I’ll have to check. I won an event in America last year but for Irish it’s the biggest definitely up there just because you see the names of McIlroy and Harrington and all them on it. It’s pretty surreal,” said O’Neill.

“It’s one that at the start of the year you want to win. All the major champions have won it. It’s stroke play on a good golf course. It hasn’t really sunk in yet because I’m just off the high of finishing it off.”

Farrell made much of the early running and he was the leader after Round 1, with O’Neill just one shot in arrears. Hearn and Farrell were tied for the lead at the end of play on Sunday and while Farrell backed that up with a 69 this morning, Hearn fell away slightly.

That opened the door for O’Neill who moved up to second, he had five birdies on his card as his confidence grew and shot six birdies in Round 4 meaning he could finish with back-to-back bogeys and still seal the win.

O’Neill, who won the Colleton River Collegiate in USA last year, has added another big title this time in Ireland and will look to climb the Bridgestone Order of Merit as a result.

“Today I just played nicely and putted a lot better than yesterday,” said O’Neill.

“I knew I needed to clean up a few things after yesterday. Went out and took a lot of notes after missing six and eight footers on the two rounds yesterday.

“I cleaned up those today and had two solid 68s.”

Scores after the Final Round

1Luke O’Neill
Connemara		-13
2Jack Hearn
Tramore		-9
3Evan Farrell
Co. Louth		-8
4TJ Ford
County Sligo		-6
5Eoin Sullivan
Portmarnock		-5
6Quentin Carew
Castleknock		-4
7Jack McDonnell
Forrest little		-3
8Matthew Giles
Greenore		-2
T9Ryan Griffin
Rosapenna		-1
T9Paul Coughlan
Castleknock		-1
T9Lee O’Meara
Tullamore		-1
T9Richard Knightly
Royal Dublin		-1
T9David Howard
Fota island		-1
T14Matthew Grehan
Tullamore		E
T14Graham Donohoe
Enniscorthy		E
T14AJ McCabe
Malahide		E
T17Ian Lynch
Rosslare		+1
T17Keith Egan
Carton House		+1
T17Alex King
Faithlegg		+1
T17Dylan Keating
Seapoint		+1
T17Liam Abom
Edmondstown		+1
T17David Kitt
Athenry		+1
T17Cian Harkin
Letterkenny		+1
T17Robert Galligan
Elm Park		+1
25Sam Murphy
Portumna		+2
T26Gary Collins
Rosslare		+3
T26Dean O’ Riordan
Fermoy		+3
T28Jake Foley
Elm Park		+4
T28Colin Cunningham
Carton House Golf Club		+4
T28Jason Rackard
Bunclody		+4
T28Adam Smith
Mullingar		+4
T32Allan Kiernan
Forrest little		+5
T32Josh McCabe
Roganstown		+5
T32Colin Woodroofe
Dun laoghaire		+5
T32Jamie Butler
Killeen		+5
T32Conor Hickey
Dooks		+5
T37Brandon St John
Portmarnock		+7
T37Morgan Cain
Cork		+7
T39Jonathan Keane
Lahinch		+8
T39Rory Williamson
Holywood		+8
41Robert Walsh
Douglas		+10
42Evan Shipp
Headfort		+12
43James Hewitt
Tandragee		+13
44David Keenaghan
Mullingar		+21
WDJordan Hood
Galgorm Castle

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR