Connemara RFC Wins Connacht Junior Cup – Commentary and Reaction

Connemara RFC Wins Connacht Junior Cup

Connemara RFC are the Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Champions following their 18-0 win over Dunmore at Dexcom Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The win is the sixth in the club’s history and rounds up a fantastic season for the club who also reached the league final.

Commentary from William Davies and Alan Deegan.

William Davies then spoke to Connemara Head Coach Ambrose Conboy

CONNEMARA: Henry O’Toole; Marty Conneely, Ethan Griffiths, John O’Brien, Ian Heanue; Shane Sweeney, Michael O’Toole; Eugene Conroy, Barry Gibbons, Ian Staunton; David O’Reilly, Niall Staunton; Oran O’Neill, Tommy Mullen, David McDonagh.

Replacements: Michael Ryan for O’Reilly (24), Enda Conneely for O’Neill (51), Jack Keaney for N Staunton (62), Conor O’Malley for Conneely (66), Alan Keogh for H O’Toole (76), Eoin Bourke for O’Brien (77), Shane Hathaway for Mullen (80), Mark Joyce for Heanue (80).

DUNMORE: James Coen; Bradley Hughes, Conor Burns, Jordan Mills, Cameron Carruthers; Gert Coetzee, Colin Lyons; Scott Holloway, Jamie Geraghty, Stephen O’Toole; Ryan Cummins, Andrew Doherty; Dean Slattery, Austin Brummer, Michael Mannion.

Replacements: Andrew Glynn for Geraghty (50), Ronan Mullin for Holloway (50), John O’Toole for Doherty (54), Martin Walsh for Mannion (58), Dylan Brady for Hughes (63), Brendan Walsh for Brummer (70), Tomás Cronin for Coen (74), Brendan Carr for Coetzee (74).

Referee: Shane Tuohy.