Galway Bay FM

25 March 2024

~2 minutes read

Connemara RFC Wins Connacht Junior Cup – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:
Connemara RFC Wins Connacht Junior Cup – Commentary and Reaction

Connemara RFC are the Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Champions following their 18-0 win over Dunmore at Dexcom Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The win is the sixth in the club’s history and rounds up a fantastic season for the club who also reached the league final.

Commentary from William Davies and Alan Deegan.

William Davies then spoke to Connemara Head Coach Ambrose Conboy

CONNEMARA: Henry O’Toole; Marty Conneely, Ethan Griffiths, John O’Brien, Ian Heanue; Shane Sweeney, Michael O’Toole; Eugene Conroy, Barry Gibbons, Ian Staunton; David O’Reilly, Niall Staunton; Oran O’Neill, Tommy Mullen, David McDonagh.

Replacements: Michael Ryan for O’Reilly (24), Enda Conneely for O’Neill (51), Jack Keaney for N Staunton (62), Conor O’Malley for Conneely (66), Alan Keogh for H O’Toole (76), Eoin Bourke for O’Brien (77), Shane Hathaway for Mullen (80), Mark Joyce for Heanue (80).

DUNMORE: James Coen; Bradley Hughes, Conor Burns, Jordan Mills, Cameron Carruthers; Gert Coetzee, Colin Lyons; Scott Holloway, Jamie Geraghty, Stephen O’Toole; Ryan Cummins, Andrew Doherty; Dean Slattery, Austin Brummer, Michael Mannion.  

Replacements: Andrew Glynn for Geraghty (50), Ronan Mullin for Holloway (50), John O’Toole for Doherty (54), Martin Walsh for Mannion (58), Dylan Brady for Hughes (63), Brendan Walsh for Brummer (70), Tomás Cronin for Coen (74), Brendan Carr for Coetzee (74).  

Referee: Shane Tuohy. 

Share story:

Connacht 14-38 Emirates Lions (United Rugby Championship Reaction with Caolin Blade & Pete Wilkins)

Connacht put in well below par on Saturday (23rd March 2024) as they conceded six tries to the Emirates Lions allowing the South African franchise pick up...

Defeat for Galway in Lidl Ladies National Football League - Commentary and Reaction

Hannah O’Donoghue came off the bench and struck for 1-2 as champions Kerry were made to fight by Galway at Fitzgerald Stadium in this Lidl NFL Divi...

Galway beaten by Kerry in Allianz National Football League - Commentary and Reaction

Despite a late goal by Tomo Culhane, Galway were beaten by Kerry in their last league game of the Allianz National Football League in Killarney on Sunday ...

LIVE STREM: Lidl Ladies National Football League Kerry v Galway

Join us for the live online stream of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Kerry v Galway. The action kicks off at 3:45pm at Fitzgerald Stadium. Don�...