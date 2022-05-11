Connemara professional looks to continue unbeaten run this weekend

Connemara professional boxer Thomas O’Toole will look to continue his unbeaten run this weekend when he takes on Tahlik Taylor in Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

So far, Thomas has fought three times and won all three. His latest being a unanimous points win over the experienced Larry Pryor in February and before that, produced a stunning knock out to beat Mark Malone.

Thomas is coached by Pawel Popko at Celtic Eagles in Galway City but also has the legendary Sean Mannion who has been in his corner throughout his professional career.

Thomas spoke to John Mulligan moments after it was announced that O’Toole would be fighting Taylor and now his initial opponent Josue Obando who withdrew on Wednesday.