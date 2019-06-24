Connemara Isles Wins Connacht Nine Hole Inter-Club Title

On Saturday , at a wonderfully presented Dunmore Demesne Golf Club, Connemara Isles and Tubbercurry along with many supporters assembled to compete for the first provincial pennant of 2019 in Connacht. Both sides had excelled since the opening strokes were played on Easter Monday. Connemara Isles path to the final included wins over Mulranny, Glenlo Abbey and Ballinamore. Meanwhile Tubbercurry accounted for Swinford and Ballyhaunis having received a Bye in round 1.

Connemara Isles laid the foundation for the final success in the opening four singles matches winning matches 2, 3 and 4. Requiring then just one additional match point from the three remaining Foursomes matches that was delivered in the first of those resulting in the other two being called in as halved matches. The overall result then a 5-2 winning margin.

The Connacht Nine Hole Inter Club has become a very important fixture on the provincial calendar and gives our Nine Hole Clubs the platform to showcase their facilities and also compete to a high level with more frequency on the Inter Club scene which will encourage greater participation in the game in their communities.

9 Hole Inter Club Provincial Final Winners were Connemara Isles Golf Club. Team Captain Gearoid O’Cualain was presented with the penant by Niall McSweeney (Honorary Treasurer, G.U.I.).