Connemara Isles in Fred Perry All Ireland Golf final

The AIG All Ireland Cups and Shields finals continue today (Friday) in Athlone Golf Club, despite the brutal weather conditions being experienced accross the country. Connemara Isles Golf Club from Leitir Mór are in the All Ireland Final of the Fred Perry Trophy for Men Over 55 when they take on defending champions Nenagh from 12 noon.

The Connemara lads defeated East Cork 3.5 to 1.5 on Thursday in the semi finals of the Fourball event, having beaten Greenore in the quarter finals at Farnham Estate earlier in September. Sean O’Cualain and Liam O’Maolaodha had the first point on the board for Connemara Isles early on after a 7&6 win, followed soon after by another from Vince Larkin & Ciaran O’Flaherty 4&3 in the top match. Despite Conor O’Malley & Padraic O’Conghaile losing out 2&1 in the third match out, the Connemar men sealed victory soon after when Donal Standun and Eamon O’Brien won the bottom match 4&2, meaning the last match involving Stiofan O’Cualain and Nollaig Tighernaigh was called in and declared a half.

On a busy weekend for Connemara Isles, they also contest the All Ireland Fourball semi final on Saturday against Mahon from Cork and their success even featured on Nuacht TG4 last night!