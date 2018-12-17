Current track
Connemara GC Presentations

17 December 2018

Pictured are Lady Captain Nessa Joyce, President Johnny Fitzpatrick and Captain Tim Hickey with Sponsor John Sweeney Sweeney Oil and Clifden Station House Hotel with all our Men’s Hamper Winners for 2018

 

Pictured are Lady Captain Nessa Joyce, President Johnny Fitzpatrick and Captain Tim Hickey with all our Lady Hamper Winners for 2018

 

Pictured are Lady Captain Nessa Joyce, President Johnny Fitzpatrick and Captain Tim Hickey with our Golfer of the Year 2018 Derek Joyce and fellow Medal Winners Julian Jeffries, John McDonagh and Pat Casey.

 

Pictured are Lady Captain Nessa Joyce, President Johnny Fitzpatrick and Captain Tim Hickey with our Lady Golfer of the Year 2018 Kathleen Burke

 

Pictured are Lady Captain Nessa Joyce, President Johnny Fitzpatrick, Captain Tim Hickey and Sponsor Derek Joyce, The Joyce Family with our PK Joyce Cup Winners 2018 Luke O’Neill and John Sweeney who won 1 up in tough conditions on Saturday 15th December, beating the sponsor Derek Joyce and Pat Casey.

