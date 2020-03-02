Connemara Books Place In Connacht Junior Cup Final – Junior Cup Semi-Final Round Up

Connemara’s outstanding season in Junior Rugby in the province continued in the Monastery Field on Sunday last when they overcame a brave Ballinrobe challenge. Connemara’s reward is a junior cup final date with a Castlebar team who last appeared in the final in 1996. Castlebar overcoming Monivea with the last kick of the game in their Semi-Final.

Storm Jorge had already had some worried but anyone who thought that this game would be called off soon had their doubts allayed as the pitch was passed playable on the Sunday Morning. Ballinrobe were going into this game as underdogs. Connemara had wrapped up the Junior 1A League a week previously with a win over Westport while Ballinrobe were fighting a battle to stay in Junior 1B with both Loughrea and Ballina just below them at the bottom of the table. In fact, fourteen league places separated the teams.

Connemara is a side who likes to start fast and this they did. A try from Peter O’Toole after just two minutes almost had an air of the inevitable about it and when Kevin Keogh and TJ Berry both crossed the whitewash inside the opening twenty five minutes, it was hard to see any kind of a comeback. Ballinrobe however, refused to bend the knee and they responded with two of their own. First from Daniel Keane in the 27th minute which started a period of madness with both teams scoring in the remaining twelve minutes of the half. Following Keane’s try, Peter O’Toole crossed over to extend the Connemara lead again but five minutes later Liam Burke did likewise and with Curtis Jones and Stephen Conroy doing the necessary from the boot, a ten point gap was what separated the teams as the half time whistle went.

With conditions remaining difficult at times, the second half was always going to be interesting. Connemara needed two penalties from Curtis Jones to maintain their lead and when Ballinrobe hit back with a try from Danny King that was converted by Conroy, a nine point lead was all between the sides as we entered the final quarter.

Nine points is nothing in rugby. However, twelve can sometimes be a trip too far and Jones had the smarts to extend Connemara’s lead to that margin when given the chance. It would be the final score and the necessary cushion to send Connemara back to the Sportsground where they will attempt to win the Double Double following their success last season.

Connemara: Eugene Conroy, Barry Gibbons, Ian Staunton, Niall Staunton, Kevin Keogh, Conor O’Malley, Paul Lee, TJ Berry. Michael O’Toole, Curtis Johns, Peter O’Toole, David McDonagh, Eoin Bourke, Marty Conneely, Henry O’Toole.

Replacements: Matt Mullins, Ian McDonagh, Nathan Griffith, Jack Vaughan, Kevin Barry.

Ballinrobe: James McTigue, Chris McHugh, Kevin Staunton, Garry Duffy, Patrick Mylotte, David Madden, Micheal Walsh, Jack Winters. Oisin Gill, Steven Conroy, Paul Keane, Daniel Keane, Conor Varley, Liam Burke, Joseph Burke.

Replacements: Ezra McAleenan, Martin Mikolajewski, Jack Ormsby, Martin Joyce, Tom Lynagh.

Meanwhile, Monivea’s hopes of reaching the Junior Cup Final were dashed by a late Castlebar Penalty in their Semi-Final in Monivea.

Darren Kelly Reports