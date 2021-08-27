Connacht’s United Rugby Championship Fixtures Revealed

print

A new era has been unveiled with the release of the 2021/22 fixtures for the United Rugby Championship.

Connacht begin their campaign away to Cardiff on Friday 24th September (k/o 7.35pm) before a run of 4 games out of 5 at The Sportsground, starting with the visit of South African side the Bulls on Friday 1st October.

Our first interpro comes away to Munster on Saturday 16th October before we take on Ulster the following weekend.

In a change from previous years there will be two Christmas interpros, with a trip to Ulster on St. Stephen’s Day followed by the visit of Munster to The Sportsground on New Year’s Day.

Days and k/o times have been confirmed for the opening 10 rounds (full fixtures below), with further info on Rounds 11 onwards to be confirmed at a later date.

Full ticketing info for Season Ticket holders will be confirmed next week following the publication of the latest Government roadmap on the easing of restrictions.

CONNACHT URC FIXTURES 2021/22

Fri Sep 24 Cardiff v Connacht 19:35



Fri Oct 1 Connacht v Bulls 19:35



Sat Oct 9 Connacht v Dragons 17:15



Sat Oct 16 Munster v Connacht 19:35



Sat Oct 23 Connacht v Ulster 17:15



Fri Nov 26 Connacht v Ospreys 19:35



Fri Dec 3 Leinster v Connacht 19:45



Sun Dec 26 Ulster v Connacht 17:15



Sat Jan 1 Connacht v Munster 17:15



Sat Jan 8 Connacht v Stormers 17:00



w/o Jan 29 Connacht v Glasgow

w/o Feb 19 Scarlets v Connacht

w/o Mar 5 Edinburgh v Connacht

w/o Mar 26 Connacht v Leinster

w/o Apr 2 Benetton v Connacht

w/o Apr 23 Lions v Connacht

w/o Apr 30 Sharks v Connacht

w/o May 21 Connacht v Zebre