22 November 2023

Connacht’s Paul Boyle looks forward to start of Investec European Champions Cup

Connacht’s Paul Boyle has told Galway Bay FM Sport that the Champions Cup is a completely different level for players and supporters.

The back-rower was speaking at the launch of the Investec Champions Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where the finals will be held next year.

Connacht start their campaign at home to Bordeaux on Friday the 8th of December followed by an away trip to Saracens a week later.

Speaking to William Davies, Boyle said these European games feature the best of the best.

Connacht’s Paul Boyle and Galway Bay FM’s William Davies at the launch of the Investec Champions Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

