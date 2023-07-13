Connacht’s European Champions Cup Fixtures Released

The fixture details for Connacht’s games in the 2023/24 Champions Cup have been confirmed.

Connacht will start their campaign at home to Bordeaux at The Sportsground will be on Friday December 8th kicking off at 8pm.

A week later, it’s a trip to the Premiership Champions, Saracens at the StoneX Stadium on Saturday December 16th at 1pm followed by another away trip, this time to Lyon at the Stadium de Gerland on Saturday January 13th at 1pm.

Connacht’s last match of the pool stage will be at home to Bristol Bears on Friday January 19th at 8pm.

Connacht Rugby’s 2023/24 Champions Cup Pool Fixtures:

Round 1: Connacht v Bordeaux, 8pm

Round 2: Saracens v Connacht, 1pm

Round 3: Lyon v Connacht, 1pm

Round 4: Connacht v Bristol Bears, 8pm