Connacht’s Darragh Murray suspended for 3 weeks

The Connacht Rugby second row, Darragh Murray, has been suspended for three weeks following the decision of an independent Judicial Officer arising from his club’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final against Benetton Rugby at Stadio di Monigo. Murray was cited by the match Citing Commissioner, John Byett (England), for tackling the Benetton Rugby wing, Ignacio Mendy, in a dangerous manner in the 5th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously). Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks

The independent Judicial Officer, Gareth Graham (England), heard the case on a papers-only basis and he upheld the citing complaint determining that in carrying out the tackle, Murray had made contact with Mendy’s head in a dangerous and reckless manner. He decided that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and selected six weeks as the appropriate entry point. Taking into account the player’s guilty plea and clear disciplinary record, he reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50% before imposing a three-week suspension.

Murray is free to play on Monday, 13 May, however, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, 29 April. Both the player and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.