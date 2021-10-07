Connacht’s Champions Cup rugby fixtures announced

The dates and times for Connacht’s four pool games in this season’s Heineken Champions Cup have been announced, with three of the four games at 1pm on a Sunday. The first game against Stade Francais is in the Sportsground on Dec 12th, a first ever meeting of the sides. That is followed by a trip to Leicester a week later. The home fixture against Leicester is on Saturday, January 15th and the trip to Paris to play Stade Francais is on Sunday, January 23rd.

Champions Cup Fixtures:

Sunday, Dec 12th at 1pm – Connacht v Stade Francais at the Sportsground

Sunday, Dec 19th at 1pm – Leicester v Connacht in Welford Road

Saturday, January 15th at 3.15pm – Connacht v Leicester at the Sportsground

Sunday, January 23rd at 1pm – Stade Francais v Connacht at Stade Jean Bouin

