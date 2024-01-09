Connacht’s Byron Ralston to miss three games after being cited following win over Munster

Connacht have been dealt a blow ahead of their Champions Cup meeting with Lyon on Saturday with the news that Byron Ralston has received a three-match suspension following Connacht’s game with Munster on New Year’s Day.

Ralston was cited for dangerous play in a ruck or maul and the panel found that the winger entered the challenge in a reckless manner.

Ralston will also be unavailable for Connacht’s Champions Cup meeting with Bristol next week and their game with Cardiff on the 17th of February.

The Statement In Full

BYRON RALSTON – THREE WEEK BAN

The Disciplinary process related to Byron Ralston citing in the BKT United Rugby Championship Round 9 game against Munster on Monday, January 1 has resulted in a three game suspension.

The Citing Commissioner in charge reported Connacht Player (No 12) for an act of foul play in the 39th minute under Law 9.20d – Dangerous play in a ruck or maul. A player may lever the jackler out of the contest at the ruck but must not drop their weight onto them or target the lower limbs.

The Panel overseeing the disciplinary process (Roddy Dunlop KC (Chair), Roddy MacLeod and John Kirk (all Scotland), found that the Player had entered the contest in a manner that was reckless, with no realistic prospect of levering the jackler in a legal fashion and where he ought to have known that there was a likelihood of foul play and resulting injury.

Accordingly, the incident met the Red Card threshold, with entry of mid-range warranting six game suspension. However, the Panel reduced the suspension to three games (50% mitigation) due to his good record, apology and exemplary conduct in the hearing which results in a three-game suspension.

Fixtures Byron Ralston is unavailable for:

Lyon v Connacht, 13 January 2024, Investec Champions Cup

Connacht v Bristol, 19 January 2024, Investec Champions Cup

Cardiff Rugby v Connacht, 17 February 2024, BKT URC