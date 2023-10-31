Galway Bay FM

31 October 2023

Connacht’s attentions now turn to Ulster

Connacht will look to continue their 100% start to the United Rugby Championship season next Saturday night when they host Ulster at 7.35 pm in the Sportsground. Pete Wilkin’s side lie second in the URC table on 9 points after a 34-26 victory over Glasgow last Saturday, while third-place Ulster also made it two wins from two at the weekend with a 26-19 victory over the Bulls on the new synthetic pitch at Ravenhill. Jack Carty is available for selection but the World Cup trio of Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, and Mack Hansen remain rested. Speaking at the Sportsground today, Pete Wilkins said there is bound to be an edge to next Saturday night’s game, given Connacht’s quarter-final win away to Ulster in last season’s United Rugby Championship…

 

