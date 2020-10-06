Connacht’s Alex Wootton Looks Ahead To Weekend Clash With Cardiff Blues

Following their win over Glasgow Warriors on Saturday last, Connacht’s focus now turns to this Saturday evening an a trip to Newport to take on the Cardiff Blues who also won at the weekend when they beat Zebre on Friday Night.

One of the standout performances was from Alex Wootton who was instrumnental in Connacht’s third try which was scored by Bundee Aki but had featured Wootton and John Porch in the build up.

Alex spoke to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies at the Virtual Press Conference this afternoon.

Connacht and Cardiff Blues kicks off at 7.35pm on Saturday evening and we will have live coverage of the game here on Galway Bay FM from 7.30.