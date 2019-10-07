Connacht Youths Squad Named For Interprovincials

Connacht Youths Manager Ollie Neary has named his squad for the uncoming FAI youths interprovincial that will be held in Galway from the 18th to the 20th of October.

The Squad sees fourteen players from five Galway Clubs with seven from Mervue, three from Salthill Devon, Two from Renmore and one each from Maree/Oranmore and Barna Na Forbachta.

Games will be played at three venues over the three days at Eamon Deacy Park, Fahy’s Field in Mervue and Drom in Salthill. Connacht will play Leinster in their opening game at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday the 18th at 6.30 followed by Ulster in Drom on Saturday the 19th at 2.30 with their final game against Munster on Sunday the 20th at Fahy’s Field at 11am.

The Connacht Squad is…

1 Patrick Martyn Mervue United

2 Harry Comer Salthill Devon

3 Jack Greaney Renmore FC

4 Ian Casserly Renmore FC

5 Shane Cox Maree/Oranmore FC

6 Lewis Weraru Mervue United

7 Charlie Filipe Mervue United

8 Deangelo Massah Mervue United

9 Stephen Iredale Salthill Devon

10 Ryan Gallagher Mervue United

11 Cian Naughton Ballinasloe Town

12 Cian Hernon Bearna Na Forbacha

13 Cian Kilcoyne Arrow Harps

14 Thomas Gillespie Left Midfield Kiltimagh/Knock Utd

15 Ruairi Henry Centre Half Manulla FC

16 Shane Bufula Centre Midfield Salthill Devon

17 Robbie Olusola Centre Half Mervue United

18 Evan Reape Centre Forward Conn Rangers

19 Danny Kemp Centre Forward Mervue United

20 John Vahey Goalkeeper Ballyheane FC

Technical Team Details

Ollie Neary – Manager

Damian Brennan – Coach

Adrian Cronin – Goalkeeper Coach