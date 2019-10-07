Connacht Youths Squad Named For Interprovincials

Connacht Youths Manager Ollie Neary has named his squad for the uncoming FAI youths interprovincial that will be held in Galway from the 18th to the 20th of October.
The Squad sees fourteen players from five Galway Clubs with seven from Mervue, three from Salthill Devon, Two from Renmore and one each from Maree/Oranmore and Barna Na Forbachta.
Games will be played at three venues over the three days at Eamon Deacy Park, Fahy’s Field in Mervue and Drom in Salthill. Connacht will play Leinster in their opening game at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday the 18th at 6.30 followed by Ulster in Drom on Saturday the 19th at 2.30 with their final game against Munster on Sunday the 20th at Fahy’s Field at 11am.
The Connacht Squad is…
1 Patrick Martyn Mervue United
2 Harry Comer Salthill Devon
3 Jack Greaney Renmore FC
4 Ian Casserly Renmore FC
5 Shane Cox Maree/Oranmore FC
6 Lewis Weraru Mervue United
7 Charlie Filipe Mervue United
8 Deangelo Massah Mervue United
9 Stephen Iredale Salthill Devon
10 Ryan Gallagher Mervue United
11 Cian Naughton Ballinasloe Town
12 Cian Hernon Bearna Na Forbacha
13 Cian Kilcoyne Arrow Harps
14 Thomas Gillespie Left Midfield Kiltimagh/Knock Utd
15 Ruairi Henry Centre Half Manulla FC
16 Shane Bufula Centre Midfield Salthill Devon
17 Robbie Olusola Centre Half Mervue United
18 Evan Reape Centre Forward Conn Rangers
19 Danny Kemp Centre Forward Mervue United
20 John Vahey Goalkeeper Ballyheane FC
Technical Team Details
Ollie Neary – Manager
Damian Brennan – Coach
Adrian Cronin – Goalkeeper Coach