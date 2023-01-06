Connacht Women’s team named for Vodafone Interpro opener with Leinster

The Connacht Women management have named their matchday squad for tomorrow’s eagerly awaited Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship opener with Leinster in Dublin (k/o 2.30pm).
Mary Healy captains the side from scrum-half, and is one of seven players who also lined out in Connacht’s last game against Ulster Women in September 2021.
Her Galwegians team-mate Nicole Fowley starts at out-half while Shannon Touhey and Orla Dixon are paired together at centre. The backs is completed by wingers Laoise McGonagle and Ava Ryder, and full-back Mairead Coyne.
Galwegians are also represented by four players among the forwards – hooker Lizzy McNicholas, lock Fiona Scally, flanker Grace Browne Moran and number 8 Lisa-Marie Murphy. Props Grainne O’Loughlin and Laura Feely are named at loosehead and tighthead respectively, while Eva McCormack partners Scally in the second row. The side is completed by openside flanker Emma Fabby.
Kick-off is at 2.30pm at Energia Park with live coverage on TG4.
CONNACHT WOMEN MATCHDAY SQUAD VS LEINSTER WOMEN
Saturday 7th January, 2.30pm @ Energia Park
15. Mairead Coyne
14. Ava Ryder
13. Orla Dixon
12. Shannon Touhey
11. Laoise McGonagle
10. Nicole Fowley
9. Mary Healy (C)
1. Grainne O’Loughlin
2. Elizabeth McNicholas
3. Laura Feely
4. Fiona Scally
5. Eva McCormack
6. Grace Browne Moran
7. Emma Fabby
8. Lisa-Marie Murphy
16. Lily Brady
17. Niamh O’Grady
18. Hannah Coen
19. Sonia McDermott
20. Orla Fenton
21. Olivia Haverty
22. Eabha Nic Dhonnacha
23. Clara Barrett