Connacht Women’s team named for Vodafone Interpro opener with Leinster

The Connacht Women management have named their matchday squad for tomorrow’s eagerly awaited Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship opener with Leinster in Dublin (k/o 2.30pm).



Mary Healy captains the side from scrum-half, and is one of seven players who also lined out in Connacht’s last game against Ulster Women in September 2021.



Her Galwegians team-mate Nicole Fowley starts at out-half while Shannon Touhey and Orla Dixon are paired together at centre. The backs is completed by wingers Laoise McGonagle and Ava Ryder, and full-back Mairead Coyne.



Galwegians are also represented by four players among the forwards – hooker Lizzy McNicholas, lock Fiona Scally, flanker Grace Browne Moran and number 8 Lisa-Marie Murphy. Props Grainne O’Loughlin and Laura Feely are named at loosehead and tighthead respectively, while Eva McCormack partners Scally in the second row. The side is completed by openside flanker Emma Fabby.



Kick-off is at 2.30pm at Energia Park with live coverage on TG4.



CONNACHT WOMEN MATCHDAY SQUAD VS LEINSTER WOMEN

Saturday 7th January, 2.30pm @ Energia Park

15. Mairead Coyne

14. Ava Ryder

13. Orla Dixon

12. Shannon Touhey

11. Laoise McGonagle

10. Nicole Fowley

9. Mary Healy (C)

1. Grainne O’Loughlin

2. Elizabeth McNicholas

3. Laura Feely

4. Fiona Scally

5. Eva McCormack

6. Grace Browne Moran

7. Emma Fabby

8. Lisa-Marie Murphy

16. Lily Brady

17. Niamh O’Grady

18. Hannah Coen

19. Sonia McDermott

20. Orla Fenton

21. Olivia Haverty

22. Eabha Nic Dhonnacha

23. Clara Barrett