Connacht Women’s Team Named for Playoff vs Ulster

The Connacht Women’s team for Saturday’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship game has been named to take on Ulster at Musgrave Park, (k/o 2pm). The Connacht Women’s teams are sponsored by Genesys.

There are five personnel changes to the starting XV from last weekend’s win over Ulster at The Sportsground. It’s a completely new front row as Grainne O’Loughlin starts at loosehead, Stacy Hanley at hooker and Niamh O’Grady at tighthead.

The other two changes see Kayla Waldron start at number 8 and Laoise McGonagle on the wing.

Sonia McDermott and Eva McCormack team up once again in the second row while Orla Fenton and Karly Tierney complete the back row.

The half-back pair remain the same with Oliva Haverty and captain Nicole Fowley.

It’s a centre partnership of Shannon Touhey and Clara Barrett. Along with McGonagle in the back three are Ava Ryder and Méabh Deely.

Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones:

“We would love to be in the Final this weekend but sadly results didn’t go our way. Our focus is on Saturday and finishing this Championship on a high”

“We were happy with our win last weekend but we know there’s more in this team and we want to deliver our best performance”

William Davies looks ahead…

The match will be shown live on TG4 while Galway Bay has radio commentary.

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS ULSTER RUGBY

Saturday 2nd September, 14:00 Irish time @ Musgrave Park

Number/Name

15. Méabh Deely

14. Ava Ryder

13. Clara Barrett

12. Shannon Touhey

11. Laoise McGonagle

10. Nicole Fowley (C)

9. Olivia Haverty

1. Grainne O’Loughlin

2. Stacy Hanley

3. Niamh O’Grady

4. Sonia McDermott

5. Eva McCormack

6. Orla Fenton

7. Karly Tierney

8. Kayla Waldron

16. Lily Brady

17. Niamh Corless

18. Dearbhla Canty

19. Mollie Starr

20. Faith Oviawe

21. Poppy Garvey

22. Orla Dixon

23. Cliodhna O’Sullivan