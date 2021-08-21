Connacht Womens Squad Named For Interprovincials

print

The Connacht Senior Women’s Squad for the Interprovincial series has been named by head coach Ross Mannion

The Squad is…

Elizabeth McNicholas Galwegians

Emily Gavin Galwegians

Fiona Scally Galwegians

Mary Healy Galwegians (CAPTAIN)

Megan Walsh Galwegians

Nicole Fowley Galwegians

Ursula Sammon Galwegians

Orla Dixon Galwegians

Emma Fabby Westport

Eva McCormack Westport

Kate Feehan Westport

Lily Brady Westport

Niamh O’Grady Westport

Aifric O’Brien Suttonians

Catherine Martin Suttonians

Julia Bauer Suttonians

Nicole Carroll Suttonians

Ciara Farrell Tullamore

Moya Griffin Tullamore

Shannon Touhey Tullamore

Sinead Rigney Tullamore

Ellen Taite Blackrock

Meadbh Scally Blackrock

Ava Ryder Railway Union

Faith Oviawe Buccaneers

Hannah Coen Sligo

Noreen Cassidy CYM RFC

Orla Murray Barnhall

Rhiann Heery Corinthians

Shannon Heapes Cooke

Connacht face Leinster in their opening game of the Interprovincials on Saturday next at 2.30pm