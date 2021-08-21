Connacht Womens Squad Named For Interprovincials

The Connacht Senior Women’s Squad for the Interprovincial series has been named by head coach Ross Mannion
The Squad is…
Elizabeth McNicholas Galwegians
Emily Gavin Galwegians
Fiona Scally Galwegians
Mary Healy Galwegians (CAPTAIN)
Megan Walsh Galwegians
Nicole Fowley Galwegians
Ursula Sammon Galwegians
Orla Dixon Galwegians
Emma Fabby Westport
Eva McCormack Westport
Kate Feehan Westport
Lily Brady Westport
Niamh O’Grady Westport
Aifric O’Brien Suttonians
Catherine Martin Suttonians
Julia Bauer Suttonians
Nicole Carroll Suttonians
Ciara Farrell Tullamore
Moya Griffin Tullamore
Shannon Touhey Tullamore
Sinead Rigney Tullamore
Ellen Taite Blackrock
Meadbh Scally Blackrock
Ava Ryder Railway Union
Faith Oviawe Buccaneers
Hannah Coen Sligo
Noreen Cassidy CYM RFC
Orla Murray Barnhall
Rhiann Heery Corinthians
Shannon Heapes Cooke
Connacht face Leinster in their opening game of the Interprovincials on Saturday next at 2.30pm