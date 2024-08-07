7 August 2024
Connacht Women’s Squad Named For Interprovincial Series
The Connacht Women management team have named a 37-player squad for the 2024 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, which kicks off this weekend.
Head Coach Emer O’Dowd has appointed two joint-captains this season, with Nicole Fowley continuing in the role she held last year and will be joined by Shannon Touhey, with Ava Ryder named as vice-captain.
The side begin their campaign on Saturday away to Leinster at Energia Park (k/o 4.45pm) before a trip to Belfast on 17th August to face Ulster. Their sole home game comes on Saturday 24th August with Munster visiting Dexcom Stadium, and tickets for that game are on sale now at connachtrugby.ie.
CONNACHT RUGBY WOMEN’S SQUAD 2024
Forwards (21)
Jemima Adams Verling
Lily Brady
Grace Browne Moran
Ella Burns
Meagan Colis
Ellen Connolly
Orla Fenton
Poppy Garvey
Beibhinn Gleeson
Stacy Hanley
Ivana Kiripati
Hope Lowney
Faith Oviawe
Roisín Maher
Eva McCormack
Sarah McCormick
Edel McMahon
Ailish Quinn
Lesley Ring
Rosie Searle
Karly Tierney
Backs (16)
Clara Barrett
Molly Boote
Hannah Clarke
Abigael Connon
Meabh Deeley
Orla Dixon
Emily Foley
Nicole Fowley (JC)
May Goulding
Laoise McGonagle
Grainne Moran
Aifric Ni Ghibne
Eabha Nic Dhonnacha
Sarah Purcell
Ava Ryder (VC)
Shannon Touhey (JC)
Management Team
Emer O’Dowd – Head Coach
Jill O’Malley – Team Manager
Gavin Duffy – Skills Coach
Tommy Ellard – Defence Coach
Doron McHugh – Scrum Coach
Alison Miller – Backs Coach
Lisa Ryan – High Performance Coach
Ann Caffrey – WNTS Athletic Performance Coach
Ciaran Gleeson – Athletic Performance Intern
Emma Finnegan – Strength & Conditioning
Caileen Meehan – Physiotherapy
Evan Gannon – Video Analysis