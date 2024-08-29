Connacht Women’s Squad determined to finish season on a high

Share story:

This Saturday, Connacht Women will be looking to end the season on a high when they take on Ulster at Kingspan Stadium (Kick Off – 2pm.

The season has brought mixed success and while they have yet to win in the Interprovincial Series, they have gone very close against both Ulster and Munster, drawing 25-25 with Ulster and losing 29-24 to Munster at Dexcom Stadium.

These results and their loss to Leinster on the opening weekend means that Connacht will play Ulster for third place on Saturday.

William Davies first spoke to Connacht Head Coach Emer O’Dowd.

Willian then spoke to Irish International Edel McMahon ahead of Saturday’s game.

Connacht’s Results So Far…

Leinster 38 Connacht 19

Ulster 25 Connacht 25

Connacht 24 Munster 29