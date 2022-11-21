Connacht Women’s FA Cup Quarter Final and Shield Draws

The draw for the Quarter Finals of the Connacht Women’s FA Cup and the First Round of the Shield has been made.

The Cup Quarter Finals will be played on Sunday the 5th of March 2023 while the First Round of the Shield will be played on Sunday the 22nd of January.

Connacht Womens Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Manulla FC Vs Castlebar Town

Moyne Villa FC Vs Kilkerrin United

Corrib Rangers Vs Salthill Devon FC

Swinford Vs Corrib Celtic

Connacht Womens Shield First-Round Draw

Ballinasloe Town Vs Ballaghaderreen FC

Dunmore Town Vs Loughrea Rams

Kiltimagh Knock Utd Vs Dynamo Blues

Colga FC Vs Killala FC

Mervue United Bye

Shiven Rovers Bye

Athenry FC Bye

Castlerea Celtic Bye