Connacht Women’s FA Cup Quarter Final and Shield Draws

The draw for the Quarter Finals of the Connacht Women’s FA Cup and the First Round of the Shield has been made.
The Cup Quarter Finals will be played on Sunday the 5th of March 2023 while the First Round of the Shield will be played on Sunday the 22nd of January.
Connacht Womens Cup Quarter-Final Draw
Manulla FC Vs Castlebar Town
Moyne Villa FC Vs Kilkerrin United
Corrib Rangers Vs Salthill Devon FC
Swinford Vs Corrib Celtic
=========================================================
Connacht Womens Shield First-Round Draw
Ballinasloe Town Vs Ballaghaderreen FC
Dunmore Town Vs Loughrea Rams
Kiltimagh Knock Utd Vs Dynamo Blues
Colga FC Vs Killala FC
Mervue United Bye
Shiven Rovers Bye
Athenry FC Bye
Castlerea Celtic Bye