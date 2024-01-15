Galway Bay FM

15 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht welcome back Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham for Champions Cup meeting with Bristol

Share story:
Connacht welcome back Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham for Champions Cup meeting with Bristol

Connacht have confirmed that Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham will be available for selection for Connacht’s crucial Champions Cup meeting with Bristol on Friday Night.

Both players missed the defeat in Lyon on Saturday through the IRFU player management programme.

There was further good news as Caolin Blade and Tiernan O’Halloran are also available for what is a must win game for the province.

Cathal Forde may also be available for selection as he resumes training this week after a shoulder issue while Jack Aungier continues to be monitored following an illness that ruled him out of the game in Lyon, while Dylan Tierney-Martin suffered a neck injury during the warm-up and is undergoing further investigation.

If Connacht win by more than eight, get a try bonus and keep Bristol from getting any points they will go into the last sixteen of the Challenge Cup and could even make the Champions Cup last sixteen but need Saracens to lose to Lyon.

Share story:

Full Time Whistle - Sunday, January 14th

John Mulligan looks back at the weekend’s sporting action including Gaelic Games, Rugby, Soccer and Basketball....

Connacht Venue to host new Amateur inter-provincial tournament in March

A new Amateur inter-provincial tournament to decide the 2024/25 UEFA Regions Cup representatives will be held at a Connacht venue in March. The tournament...

Joy Neville joining Connacht as Referee Development Manager

Connacht Rugby can today confirm that Joy Neville joins the club to take up a new role as Referee Development Manager. She will retire from officiating at...

Weekend Basketball Review

Maree won the local bragging rights over Maigh Cuilinn in the Men’s Basketball Superleague, while University of Galway Mystics lost out to DCU Mercy...