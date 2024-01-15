Connacht welcome back Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham for Champions Cup meeting with Bristol

Share story:

Connacht have confirmed that Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham will be available for selection for Connacht’s crucial Champions Cup meeting with Bristol on Friday Night.

Both players missed the defeat in Lyon on Saturday through the IRFU player management programme.

There was further good news as Caolin Blade and Tiernan O’Halloran are also available for what is a must win game for the province.

Cathal Forde may also be available for selection as he resumes training this week after a shoulder issue while Jack Aungier continues to be monitored following an illness that ruled him out of the game in Lyon, while Dylan Tierney-Martin suffered a neck injury during the warm-up and is undergoing further investigation.

If Connacht win by more than eight, get a try bonus and keep Bristol from getting any points they will go into the last sixteen of the Challenge Cup and could even make the Champions Cup last sixteen but need Saracens to lose to Lyon.