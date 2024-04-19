Connacht vs Zebre (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies and Mark Sexton)

Share story:

Ireland international Finlay Bealham will become the 7th Connacht player to make 200 caps when they welcome Zebre in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday (20th April 2024).

He’ll join Denis Buckley, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, John Muldoon, Tiernan O’Halloran and Michael Swift in achieving that feat.

There’s also a first start for Academy graduate Matthew Devine from Ballinasloe.

Joining Galway Bay FM’s William Davies to preview the game is Connacht assistant attack coach Mark Sexton.

The team in full:

Shane Jennings at full back;

A three-quarter line of John Porch, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki and Andrew Smith;

Out half JJ Hanrahan partners scrum-half Matthew Devine;

A front row of Jordan Duggan, captain Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham;

Joe Joyce partners Niall Murray behind them;

While Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Oliver and Sean O’Brien complete the back row.

Kick-off at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

Our Connacht Rugby coverage is brought to you by ….