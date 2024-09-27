Galway Bay FM

27 September 2024

Connacht vs Sharks (United Rugby Championship Preview with Cullie Tucker and Cathal Forde)

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has made four changes from last week’s defeat to Munster for tomorrow’s (Saturday, 28th September 2024) URC game against the Sharks.

Niall Murray and Shane Jennings come in, Finlay Bealham makes his first start of the year and David O’Connor makes his debut.

Denis Buckley also make his 250th appearance for Connacht.  The game is completely sold out and no tickets will be available to purchase at the stadium.

For a full preview including a chat with Connacht forwards coach Cullie Tucker, here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also chatted to Connacht out-half Cathal Forde.

Kick-off at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

