Connacht vs Scarlets (United Rugby Championship Preview with Pete Wilkins)

Share story:

Connacht’s Shayne Bolton will miss the BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Scarlets on Saturday (2nd March 2024) as he’s following HIA protocols.

The Westerners are playing their first game in two weeks since a 16-12 win away to Cardiff, and are also looking for their third win on the trot in all competitions.

Niall Murray, Mack Hansen and Jack Aungier were among the try scorers when they last met in a 36-14 bonus point victory in October 2022 in Galway.

Leading up to the game, Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Kick-off at the Dexcom Stadium next Saturday is 5.05pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM’s Connacht rugby coverage is brought to you by…