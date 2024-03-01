Galway Bay FM

1 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht vs Scarlets (United Rugby Championship ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Pete Wilkins and William Davies)

Share story:
Connacht vs Scarlets (United Rugby Championship ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Pete Wilkins and William Davies)

Connacht welcome Scarlets to Galway this Saturday (4th March 2024) in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Both teams have been announced and to preview the match, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies is joined by Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday is 5.05pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.

Share story:

Brian Cunningham Scores for Republic of Ireland in 1-1 Centenary Shield Draw with Scotland

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland           Brian Cunningham (57)                   Freddie Rowe (45 pen)   The Republic of Ir...

Galway vs Meath (Ladies National Football League Preview)

It’s now must-win territory for Galway as they welcome Meath to Ballinasloe in the LIDL Ladies National Football League on Sunday (3rd March 2024). The ...

Monaghan vs Galway (National Football League 'Over The Line' Preview with Kevin Dwyer)

With just three points from four fixtures, Galway’s hopes of avoiding relegation from Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League could depen...

Connacht v Scarlets - United Rugby Championship Preview and Team News

Connacht take on the Scarlets on Saturday evening in the Dexcom Stadium in Galway in the United Rugby Championship and the big team news is Eoin de Buitl�...