Connacht vs Pau (European Challenge Cup Preview with Cullie Tucker and William Davies)

Connacht return to European action on Sunday (7th April) when they travel to France to take on Pau in the EPCR European Challenge Cup last-16 fixture.

Pete Wilkins’ team are coming into this tie following back-to-back BKT United Rugby Championship losses to Emirates Lions and Benetton.

Ireland internationals Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham are back, as is scrum-half Caolin Blade from injury. Ballinasloe’s Shane Jennings makes his first start.

With all the team news, reaction from Connacht forwards coach Cullie Tucker and thoughts from the Pau Camp, here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Kick-off at the Stade de Hameau on Sunday is 5.30pm Irish time and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

