Galway Bay FM

5 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht vs Pau (European Challenge Cup Preview with Cullie Tucker and William Davies)

Share story:
Connacht vs Pau (European Challenge Cup Preview with Cullie Tucker and William Davies)

Connacht return to European action on Sunday (7th April) when they travel to France to take on Pau in the EPCR European Challenge Cup last-16 fixture.

Pete Wilkins’ team are coming into this tie following back-to-back BKT United Rugby Championship losses to Emirates Lions and Benetton.

Ireland internationals Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham are back, as is scrum-half Caolin Blade from injury.  Ballinasloe’s Shane Jennings makes his first start.

With all the team news, reaction from Connacht forwards coach Cullie Tucker and thoughts from the Pau Camp, here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Kick-off at the Stade de Hameau on Sunday is 5.30pm Irish time and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Our Connacht rugby coverage is brought to you by …

Share story:

'Galway Gathering' Connacht Football Championship Special on 'Over The Line' with Ollie Turner, Jonathan Higgins, Kevin Dwyer and Guests

Ahead of the quarter-final in the 2024 Connacht senior football championship, Galway Bay FM headed to the Claddagh Ring in Hendon, London on Friday (5th A...

Tuam/Oughterard vs University of Galway (Connacht Senior Women's Rugby Cup Final Preview with Norman Tierney, Owen Lydon & Diarmuid Codyre)

The biggest day in the Connacht women’s club season takes place this Sunday (7th April) when Tuam/Oughterard and University of Galway meet in the Ba...

Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham Return to Connacht Rugby Team for Challenge Cup Clash in France

Six Nations winners Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham are back in the Connacht starting 15 for Sunday’s (7th April) European Challenge Cup last-16 meeting w...

Local Soccer Preview with Mike Rafferty

Galway United travel to Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday (6th April) Corrib Celtic go in search of Women’s Con...