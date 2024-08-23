Connacht vs Munster (Women’s Interprovincials Preview with Laoise McGonagle, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha and Emer O’Dowd)

Ireland captain Edel McMahon has been named on the bench for Connacht’s final Vodafone women’s interprovincial round-robin fixture against Munster tomorrow (Saturday, 24th August 2024)

Overall, there’s one change from the side that drew last week with Ulster. Winger Ava Ryder comes into the team instead of Hannah Clarke.

he Southern province are already guaranteed competing in the Cup Final after bonus point wins over Ulster and Leinster. Connacht can still make the decider despite sitting in fourth spot after their draw with Ulster.

After two rounds, the table currently reads Munster (10pts), Leinster (5pts), Ulster (4pts) and Connacht (3pts). A Leinster victory over Ulster rules out any Connacht Final appearance. But if Ulster get at least a draw, a bonus point victory for the Westerners could sneak them into the top-two positions.

The team in full:

Meabh Deely at full back;

Ava Ryder, Orla Dixon, Eabha Nic Dhonnacha and Laoise McGonagle are the three quarters;

Out half Nicole Fowley partners scrum half Grianne Moran;

Ella Burns, Lily Brady and Megan Collis are the front row;

Karly Tierney and Grace Browne-Moran are behind them;

And a back row of Faith Oviawe, Beibhinn Gleeson and Shannon Tuohey.

Leading up to the game, Connacht three-quarters Laoise McGonagle and Éabha Nic Dhonnacha have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht head coach Emer O’Dowd

Kick-off at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday is 2.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.