Connacht vs Lyon (Champions Cup Rugby Preview with the Galway Bay FM Team in France)

Connacht target getting their Investec Champions Cup campaign back on track this Saturday (13th January) when they travel to Lyon for their third fixture in Pool 1.

Pete Wilkins’ team have only one point from two outings and prop up the six-team group with their opponents sitting in second place on seven points.

Connacht are without Mack Hansen, Byron Ralston, Bundee Aki and Caolin Blade. But two players are set to make their debuts – Michael McDonald and Matthew Devine.

To set the scene, Galway Bay FM trio Rob Murphy, William Davies and Alan Deegan looked ahead to the game after arriving in France.

Before leaving Dublin Airport, Connacht scrum & contact coach Cullie Tucker shared his thoughts with William.

Kick-off at Stade de Gerland on Saturday is 1pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on Galway Bay FM. Online coverage on galwaybayfm.ie commences at 12.45pm, with FM joining in after the lunchtime news and death notices.